Uncertainty Could Spur Further Consolidation, says BRS

By The Maritime Executive 04-02-2020 07:46:20

Uncertainty continues to grow in the shipping industry which could spur further consolidation across the shipping and shipbuilding sectors says BRS in their Annual Review of Shipping and Shipbuilding Markets released today. The review discusses how some shipping segments outperformed others and provides a comprehensive update on how the shipping industry is preparing ahead of stricter environmental regulation.

The BRS review provides analysis of all the activities and trends of the 2019 shipping markets, in what has been another challenging year for many players. As usual, the review provides specific analysis of all the major sectors: Shipbuilding, Dry Bulk, Tanker, Chemical, LNG, LPG, Offshore, Ship finance, Cruise, Containership, Car Carrier and Ro-Ro.

The review can be accessed directly at this link: https://www.brsbrokers.com/annualreview2020.html .

The products and services herein described in this press release are not endorsed by The Maritime Executive.