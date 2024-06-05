UMMS Joins Eyesea to Combat Maritime Pollution

[By: Eyesea]

Union Marine Management Services (UMMS), a leader in ship management and maritime consultancy services, has joined the Eyesea membership. This collaboration underscores Eyesea’s growing presence in the maritime industry’s commitment to sustainability and environmental stewardship.

Eyesea utilizes innovative technology to map and monitor marine, coastal, and waterway pollution. The nonprofit also supports several on-the-ground clean-up operations based on data-driven needs and deliverable results.

"We are pleased to be joining forces with Eyesea," said Vinay Gupta, CEO of UMMS. "We have been watching Eyesea’s development over the last couple of years and it’s been encouraging to see how the organization has developed over this short time.

“One of our initial questions was: The data is good, but what next? Eyesea has been working to close this loop, and we are particularly impressed by their work with a number of coastal clean-up operators – mapping pollution, confirming recovery, and building the ability to automate reporting. This partnership represents a significant step forward in our mission to foster a cleaner and more sustainable maritime environment."

Eyesea Founder, Graeme Somerville-Ryan, said “The more seafarers, companies, and vessels we have involved in Eyesea, the more collective impact we can have. UMMS have a significant, and growing, fleet, and they are providing their seafarers with the tools we need to collect pollution data.” The Eyesea reporting app will be rolled out to every seafarer in the UMMS's fleet, and the company will actively encourage the reporting of pollution sightings. This initiative aligns with UMMS's ongoing efforts to promote sustainable practices and protect marine ecosystems.