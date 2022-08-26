Ulstein Awards Corvus Energy Delivery of ESS for CSOV Newbuilds

Ulstein Power & Control has chosen the well-proven Corvus Orca ESS for the newbuilds. Photo by Corvus Energy (Photo Corvus Energy)

Corvus Energy is pleased to announce an order from Ulstein Power & Control for the delivery of Energy Storage Systems for two Construction Service Operation Vessels (CSOVs) to be built for Norwegian shipowner Olympic.

Olympic is an important player in the maritime cluster on the Northwest coast and is known for having the most modern fleet for subsea and renewable service and operations.

Optimized for low energy consumtion

The vessels will have hybrid battery propulsion and are based on the ULSTEIN SX222 design with TWIN X-STERN from Ulstein Design & Solutions AS.

According to Olympic Group, the TWIN X-STERN is a smart concept, optimized for low energy consumption. During operation, the offshore wind service vessels stay positioned at the turbines most of the time, and with the main propellers fore and aft, these vessels will reduce the energy requirement to a new level when on DP.

Ulstein Power & Control is the integrator and has chosen Corvus Orca Energy - the maritime ESS with the most installations worldwide for the two new buildings.

“We have had very good cooperation with Corvus Energy towards the contract signing and we look forward to continuing this going forward. Collaboration is key to finding the best solutions. The fact that they have a local office in Fosnavåg close to both shipyard and owner makes this a lot easier” says Rolf Ottar Rovde in Ulstein Power & Control.

Important segment

The newly opened sales office in Fosnavåg, Norway, is headed by Vice President Sales, Pål Ove Husøy.

“We are very proud to be the chosen supplier for these projects. This is also a very important market for Corvus Energy as we see increased interest for batteries from the entire Offshore Wind segment along with larger and larger battery installations. Due to the operational profile of SOVs, the potential for reducing emissions and costs by installing batteries is very high. This contract will be the largest battery installation for SOVs so far.

Pål Ove continues, “This segment is also next in line for full zero-emission operations. With requirements for even larger battery systems, we see that our newly developed Corvus Blue Whale ESS has great potential for this vessel type. Blue Whale is a ground-breaking Energy Storage System specifically designed to meet large energy requirements and can enable emission-free operations for much longer periods of time.”

The vessels are prepared for methanol fuel and have available space for additional battery capacity for full-electric repowering when the infrastructure for such is available.

The vessels are scheduled for delivery in spring and summer 2023.

The products and services herein described in this press release are not endorsed by The Maritime Executive.