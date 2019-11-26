UKHO Offers Free "Future With ECDIS" Seminars at Marintec 2019

File image

2019-11-26

The United Kingdom Hydrographic Office (UKHO), a world-leading hydrographic office and marine geospatial information agency, is to repeat its successful series of free technical seminars at Marintec 2019.



The ‘A Future with ECDIS’ sessions will explore the latest developments in e-navigation and bridge technologies, discussing the maritime connectivity and cyber security challenges facing the industry. The interactive seminars will also allow participants to share their own views surrounding the effective use of digital navigation systems.



Speaking ahead of the ‘A Future with ECDIS’ seminars and Marintec 2019, Tom Mellor, Head of OEM Technical Support and Digital Standards at UKHO and Chairman of the IHO ENC working group said:



“We are in the midst of an exciting time for digital shipping and bridge technologies such as ECDIS. With all of this change happening, it is imperative that owners, operators and managers are not left behind.



“The seminars have been designed with this in mind, and discussions will cover a range of topics including connected ECDIS systems, hardware maintenance, cybersecurity and the use of data assets. We are excited to meet delegates and discuss these important issues at this year’s Marintec conference.”



The seminars come at an important moment in shipping’s continued digital transformation, with new technologies holding the potential for safer, more efficient operations if they are implemented and managed properly.



The 90-minute seminars will take place at 1:30pm on Tuesday 3 December, Wednesday 4 December and Thursday 5 December in meeting room N1-M40 at the Shanghai New International Expo Centre. Mandarin translations will be available throughout the seminar.



Attendees will also be invited to join the UKHO at their exhibition booth after each session where they will also be demonstrating the newly launched ADMIRALTY Vector Charter Service (AVCS) Online. Developed by the UKHO, AVCS Online is a shore-based version of the world’s leading maritime chart service, giving shore-based users and planning teams access to more than 15,000 Electronic Navigational Charts (ENCs). These charts are updated weekly to support vessel tracking, voyage planning and for use in accident and emergency incidents.



For further information on AVCS Online, speak to the UKHO team at their exhibition booth at N1D1A in the Shanghai New International Expo Centre.



To book your place at the free ‘A Future with ECDIS’ seminar, please visit https://www.admiralty.co.uk/ecdis-seminars.

