UECC Commits to UN’s Global Compact Initiative

By The Maritime Executive 10-12-2020 09:56:44

The leading provider of short roro transportation in Europe, UECC, has committed investments and resources to the United Nations Global Compact Initiative. This is a voluntary leadership platform where close to ten thousand corporations and organizations in 160 countries develop, implement and share best practices in sustainable and responsible business practices.

“We are proud to invest time and resources in a global initiative for business conduct and corporate governance that is ethical and sustainable, where people and planet are at the centre for how businesses are run. Sustainable development is in the DNA of our parent companies, our management group, and praised by all our employees. It’s a proud day for UECC,” said CEO Glenn Edvardsen.

“The principles of the UN Global Compact initiative are in line with the way in which we have conducted our business for years already, and we will ensure that we continue to follow these guidelines, and raise the bar together with global businesses of all sizes and shapes,” continued Edvardsen.

According to the International Maritime Organization (IMO), carbon dioxide emissions from shipping were equal to 2,2 percent of the global human-made emissions in 2012, and expected to rise 50 to 250 percent by 2050 if no actions were taken. This has led to the creation of many industry-led programs to reduce the negative impact, and shipping companies all over the world are taking action to commission and operate ships that are modern and more carbon-neutral.

According to Edvardsen, the maritime industry has a long way to go towards a more carbon-neutral future. UECC has for several years invested substantially in upgrading its fleet to run on more sustainable fuels, using LNG and Biofuel instead of more traditional marine fuel oils. The company has partnered with the Goodshipping Programme and BMW Group to reduce CO 2 emissions on shipments by 80-90% (well-to-wake), and is the first in its industry with ships that will operate as dual-fuel and battery powered hybrids. With three new ships soon to be deployed, more than 50% of UECC’s owned fleet will be LNG dual-fuel or battery powered hybrids.

“When our third battery-hybrid LNG ship is delivered in 2021, we will be the proud owners of the most sustainable fleet in our market in Europe. The new battery-hybrid solution will also ensure that UECC goes beyond the IMO target of 40% reduction in carbon intensity by 2030,” said Edvardsen.

By switching to LNG and Biofuel on one of its vessels, UECC has calculated reductions in CO 2 emissions of more than 27,000metric tonnes since 2016.

“At UECC we always strive to find more sustainable ways to improve our operations. We will decarbonise our fleet as soon as we are able to, meeting and exceeding the standards of tomorrow. By joining this UN-program, we demonstrate our commitment to run our business in the best possible manner, continue to reduce the carbon footprint of our existing tonnage, meeting the shipping standards of tomorrow, today”, said Daniel Gent, Energy and Sustainability Manager at UECC.

