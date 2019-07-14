U.K.’s Maritime Minister Visits Kotug Smit’s Hybrid Tug

On July 11, 2019 the U.K.’s Government's Clean Maritime Plan was launched in London, with shipping minister, Nusrat Ghani. The event was hosted by the London Port Authority. The minister took the opportunity to see how hybrid technology is already in use on the Thames onboard Kotug Smit’s hybrid tug, RT Evolution.

Ghani said: “Our maritime sector is vital to the success of the U.K.’s economy, but it must do everything it can to reduce emissions, improve air quality and tackle climate change. The clean maritime plan sets an ambitious vision for the sector and opens up exciting opportunities for innovation. It will help make the U.K. a global hub for new green technologies in the maritime sector.”

The maritime sector has already taken significant strides to reduce emissions – hybrid ferries are already being used in U.K. waters, including in the Scottish islands and on cross-Solent journeys to the Isle of Wight. In the Port of London, towage provider Kotug Smit operates a hybrid tug, RT Evolution which the Maritime Minister toured at the launch of the plan.

Kotug Smit Towage sees it as its responsibility to actively come up with solutions for waste and energy efficient boats. The most tangible commitment to the environment and emissions reduction, are its five hybrid tug boats, which are deployed across the Kotug Smit Towage European operations.

RT Evolution is one of the newest tugs, built in 2014, is based on the Thames and used daily in towage operations along the river, from assisting the largest container ships in the world at London Gateway Port to cruise ships mooring up in central London.

Thanks to her batteries and electric motor systems, the RT Evolution is sailing at a highly efficient and eco-friendly way. This in turn is delivering fuel-savings and optimizing working conditions for the crew and surrounding environment, without compromising a high level of performance.

