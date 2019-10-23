U.K. Maritime Businesses Offered Government Support at Marintec

Tom Chant

By The Maritime Executive 2019-10-23 16:12:10

The U.K. Government’s Department of International Trade (DIT) is joining forces with leading British trade body the Society of Maritime Industries (SMI) to issue a rallying cry to U.K. businesses to attend China’s biggest ship-building trade fair – Marintec China.

DIT marine sector manager John Strang said a special package of support is being made available by the DIT in partnership with the SMI to support British companies exhibiting or attending Marintec China. The fair takes place in Shanghai between December 3 and 6 and features more than 2,000 exhibitors, attracting around 65,000 visitors.

The package includes a specially designed U.K. Pavilion under the Exporting is GREAT brand where DIT China commercial staff and the SMI’s Shanghai representative will work with companies to broker introductions to relevant Chinese decision-makers; a U.K.-themed gala evening reception attended by key members of China’s maritime industry as well as a pre-show dinner featuring a market briefing with prominent Chinese stakeholders.

Strang said: “We are looking to engage with U.K. companies thinking of attending the show as well as those already doing so who could benefit from our free package of support and networking events. We want to help as many businesses as possible, either exhibiting or attending, to meet new customers and business partners. China is the biggest maritime nation on earth and it presents a glittering opportunity for British maritime companies.”

Tom Chant SMI business development director said China is home to over 400 ship owners and 133 shipyards with 1,483 ships on their order books.

“China is a colossal maritime market where British standards across the maritime engineering and professional services sectors are respected,” he said. “But it is a highly competitive with many other European nations also investing heavily in Marintec China. Chinese shipyards are extremely good at what they do and want the best equipment and know-how to support their operations. We encourage U.K. companies to join us at Marintec China and benefit from our networking events, specialist advisers and U.K. pavilion facilities.”

British companies taking part in the U.K. pavilion or delegation include ICE Design, an Isle of Man based ship designer, Chelsea Technologies a Surrey located sensor designer and manufacturer, Rivertrace another Surrey based water quality monitoring specialist, MPCC, a Yorkshire pump and compressor specialist, engineering firm Trelleborg UK whose U.K. headquarters is in North Wales and Hensoldt UK a London based manufacturer of maritime navigation and surveillance radar systems.

Kevin Robertson, Director for Cruise & Special Projects at Hensoldt, said: “There is a need for British expertise and engineering skills in the shipbuilding industry globally. We, as a society and a trade association, have been asked by many owners and builders, who recognize what Britain has to offer, to promote Britain more. To display our combined skills and capabilities at a trade show under the British flag emphasizes our ability to work together. The cruise industry in particular is growing globally and there’s a shortage of yards. China has already expressed a desire to become a shipbuilder for cruise vessels, so Marintec China represents the ideal platform for launching a new product.”

Steinar Draegebo, Chairman of ICE Marine Design, said: “This will be our fourth time exhibiting at Marintec China. It’s very convenient for us to be part of the SMI delegation and it has always been a beneficial, positive experience. As Europe’s largest independent ship design company we see China as an important and growing market, particularly with regard to cruise ships, and FPSO/FSO vessels within the offshore oil and gas sector. We feel it is a good time to be in the country to meet with shipyards – those we already know and new, potential clients.”

Richard Hepworth, President of Trelleborg’s marine and infrastructure operation said: “China, as a global centre for shipbuilding expertise and a leading market for LNG imports and applications, is one of our biggest markets. Marintec is among the largest maritime supply chain events in the world and is a key date in our calendar. The event allows us to showcase our market-leading innovation and expertise in ship-shore link technology, whether that be large-scale LNG, LNG fueling or oil and other product tankers. In addition, we will exhibit our vessel technology, which helps to reduce vessel emissions and running costs by optimizing the fuel efficiency of a voyage.”

Businesses wanting more details on the Marintec China support package can contact the Society of Maritime Industries email: pa@maritimeindustries.org Tel: 0207 628 2555

The products and services herein described in this press release are not endorsed by The Maritime Executive.