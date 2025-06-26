Tykoflex and Kongsberg Discovery Aim to Advance Smart Subsea Infrastructure

[By: Kongsberg Discovery]

Tykoflex AB and Kongsberg Discovery have entered a strategic partnership to explore how Tykoflex’s proven fiber optic subsea closures can serve as a platform for integrating Kongsberg Discovery’s advanced sensor, communication, and positioning technologies.

The partnership aims to deliver modular, secure and intelligent subsea infrastructure solutions by combining their complementary strengths.

Kongsberg Discovery brings decades of offshore and subsea experience, including integrated solutions for surveillance, satellite connectivity, and infrastructure protection. Tykoflex contributes robust closure technology, widely deployed across the Baltic Sea and global subsea communication and power cable networks. Together, the companies offer a solid foundation for dual-use technologies that serve both civilian and defense needs.

Potential Applications

The joint solution exemplifies dual-use innovation at its finest. On the civil side, it enables continuous underwater monitoring for marine research, including the study of noise pollution and its impact on marine wildlife. For defense and civil protection, it enhances situational awareness and safeguards critical subsea infrastructure through distributed sensing and secure communications.

“This partnership has the potential to unlock something truly significant. By combining proven infrastructure with advanced sensing and communication technologies, we are laying the groundwork for a persistent, intelligent subsea network. The innovation potential is just beginning to surface, like a Starlink beneath the sea. We welcome and encourage additional partners to join us in shaping the future of resilient and innovative undersea systems,” says Richard Petersson Wigh, CEO of Tykoflex AB.

“This partnership highlights the strength of bringing together world-class Nordic expertise. By combining Tykoflex’s proven subsea technology with Kongsberg Discovery’s capabilities in radar, sensors, and autonomous systems, we can deliver integrated solutions that meet tomorrow’s challenges. Together, we are creating system-level innovation to protect the critical infrastructure that modern societies rely on, says Nils Waltre, Senior Sales Manager at Kongsberg Discovery.

Strategic Context

Recent damage to subsea cables and pipelines in the Baltic Sea has underscored the vulnerability of undersea infrastructure.

“This collaboration comes at a critical moment. Given growing geopolitical tension and increased focus from NATO and EU actors, there is a clear need for innovative, resilient solutions. Our joint development is timely, offering not only advanced monitoring but also the potential to act or mitigate threats through integrated systems, including Kongsberg Discovery’s autonomous underwater vehicles. Together, we aim to help shape new ways of protecting and securing the seabed in an era of emerging risks, says Martin Wien Fjell, President of Kongsberg Discovery.