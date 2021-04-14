Two RAmbler 1200-SX Line-Boats for Targe Towing

Two RAmbler 1200-SX line-boats are on their way to Leith, Scotland, near Edinburgh. The line-boats were built by Sanmar Shipyards in Turkey for Targe Towing Ltd. to a design by Robert Allan Ltd. The all-steel boats are 11.95 metres long, 5.5 metres wide, and draw 2 metres of water. The air draft is only 3 metres in order to pass under ships’ mooring lines. Power is by two QSB6.7 Cummins engines rated 224 kW, ZF 286 gears, and 31″ propellers in nozzles giving a speed of 10 knots and 6.5 tons bollard pull.

The launches have single chine CFD proven hulls with fin keel for maximum manoeuvrability. Designed to Lloyd’s Special Service Craft rules as well as British Workboat Code, they are robust and seaworthy with ample stability for line-boat service. The mast and radar fold down to reduce overhead clearance.

The spacious wheelhouse has almost 360° visibility and is fitted out with a control console, a dinette, small pantry, and extra seating. There is room for 12 passengers. The boats are equipped with three large lifting lugs for a 3-point hoisting system which were used to load them onto a transport ship for delivery to the UK.

