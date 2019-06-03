TTS Group ASA Wins More Contracts in China

By MarEx 2019-06-03 06:12:55

TTS Group ASA has been awarded new contracts with Cosco (Dalian) Shipyard Co., Ltd in China. Total order value is approximately MNOK 104.

The contracts regard four shipsets of cargo cranes and hatch covers for use on multi-purpose vessels. Deliveries are expected to take place first half of 2020.

The contracts follow similar announcements in 2017, 2018 and in January 2019.

