Tschudi Teams Up With NAL Research and SGM Technology in Pioneering Project

[By: NAL Research]

Multi-party collaboration addresses serious threat to safety of navigation and visibility of high-value assets in degraded and compromised Global Positioning System (GPS) and Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) environments



Threats to GPS and GNSS signals such as spoofing, jamming and other interference are reaching unprecedented levels worldwide. In some regions, maritime authorities have reported a 350% increase in affected vessels over the past six months, according to P&I club NorthStandard. These disruptions are having serious consequences, including collisions, delays, financial impacts on global trade and heightened security risks for crews at sea.

IRIDIUM BACKBONE

To address the urgent need for reliable asset tracking and assured navigation in high-risk GPS/GNSS-compromised environments, Tschudi Shipping Company has joined forces with US-based Assured Positioning, Navigation, and Timing (APNT) specialist NAL Research and shipping/fisheries technology provider SGM Technology AS to deliver a resilient navigation and tracking solution enabled by Iridium’s low-Earth orbit (LEO) satellite network ensuring global coverage.

Trials of the state-of-the-art tool, which immediately detects if a vessel is being spoofed, are currently in progress with a selection of top-tier shipowners.

DELIVERING GLOBAL SITUATIONAL AWARENESS

“Protection against GPS vulnerabilities is no longer a nice-to-have, but a necessity to ensure operational success and asset safety,” said NAL Research President, Robert Bills.

“Through this collaborative effort, we are aiming to achieve complete global situational awareness and increase safety at sea for our commercial maritime customers, even in the most remote and challenging situations.”

"In today’s maritime landscape, the threat of GPS jamming and spoofing is no longer theoretical – it’s a growing reality. Ensuring navigational safety is critical, not just for protecting cargo and vessels, but for safeguarding the lives of seafarers who rely on precise and trustworthy systems every day,” said Steffen Grefsgård, CEO of SGM Technology.

“At SGM Technology, we are committed to developing robust solutions that help mitigate these risks and maintain the integrity of maritime operations.”

TIME FOR COLLECTIVE ACTION

Tschudi Group Chairman Felix Tschudi added: "As a fifth-generation shipping company, we’ve witnessed the evolution of maritime navigation, but never before have we faced technological threats like GPS jamming and spoofing. These disruptions pose a serious risk to vessel safety, crew welfare, and the reliability of global trade routes. The industry must act collectively to address these vulnerabilities to protect maritime personnel and assets.”

“We’re proud to support our valued partners to enable this vital service in the critically important maritime markets,” said Iridium Vice President of PNT, Rohit Braggs.

“Iridium PNT-enabled technologies are available today and provide trusted location services for high-value assets—and more importantly, help to keep mariners safe.”

UNIQUE COMBINED EXPERIENCE

Under the partnership, the companies are leveraging NAL Research’s 25+ years of expertise in APNT, tracking and connectivity to develop solutions built on the Iridium® PNT service, a powerful and fully authenticated L-band signal resilient to spoofing and jamming. The partnership will also benefit from SGM’s 15+ years of experience delivering technology to the commercial maritime sector and Tschudi’s global presence and 140+ years in commercial shipping and logistics.