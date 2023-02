Offshore

Canadian offshore vessel company Horizon Maritime has joined up with French competitor Bourbon to provide services on both sides of the Atlantic, the firms announced Thursday. The new JV company, Bourbon Horizon, is incorporated in Norway and will focus on the North Sea and the Canadian offshore market. It will operate a fleet of seven vessels, including five Bourbon PSVs and both of Horizon's offshore vessels, the ROV-equipped AHTS Horizon Arctic and the MPSV Horizon Enabler. The JV also plans to offer shipmanagement...