Transport Capital Welcomes Hanno Tamminga to its Europe Team

Based in Germany, he joins as Senior Director (Europe) and brings with him close to 20 years of industry experience.

Transport Capital, an investment management and financial advisory firm focused on Maritime and Aviation, has announced the appointment of Hanno Tamminga as its Senior Director (Europe). Reporting to Oliver Faak, Partner and Head of Europe, Hanno's responsibilities include identifying and building new business opportunities for the company.

He is based in Germany and brings with him close to 20 years of industry experience in sustainable finance, deal sourcing, brokering transactions, advisory and more.

Speaking on the expansion of the team, Oliver said: "I am happy that it is Hanno who is joining us. With his complementary skills and experience, he will be a valuable contributor to the further expansion and development of Transport Capital.”

Formerly, Hanno was the Founder & CEO of New Shore, a bank-licensed online platform for security tokens. He was also previously the Director, Business Development at Frachtcontor Capital Partners (Hamburg); and prior to that, the Managing Director of Oskar Wehr Asia Pte. Ltd in Singapore.

Sharing his excitement about the new role, Hanno expressed: "I am delighted to be part of a professional, diverse and global team. Together with my entrepreneurial experience, I am looking forward to growing the company further as we continue to provide excellent service to our clients and industry peers.”

Hanno graduated with a Master of Science (MSc), Shipping Trade & Finance at Cass Business School, London.

