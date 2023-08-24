Training is a Top Priority for the American Salvage Association

[By: The American Salvage Association]

The American Salvage Association today announced that a three-day Marine Salvage Response course was conducted with members of the U.S. Coast Guard National Strike Force. The course, held at the NOAA Disaster Response Center in Mobile, AL, provided U.S. Coast Guard (USCG) members a detailed overview across a wide range of topics and issues expected when responding to marine casualties. The 2023 course marked the 20th anniversary of training amongst ASA and the USCG.

The course included discussions across:

the business of commercial salvage;

regulatory requirements for commercial diving operations;

naval architecture as it relates to salvage; and

pumping and lightering procedures during response operations.

Kerry Walsh, ASA’s Training Committee Chair commented, “Marine industry training for the USCG, state and other agencies is a top priority for ASA. Our members and industry partners rely on the ASA to provide high-quality training that in turn, enhances safety and efficiency during a response and increases the visibility of our role in the industry.”

The products and services herein described in this press release are not endorsed by The Maritime Executive.