Trailer Bridge Moves into European Market with First Location in Frankfurt

[By: Trailer Bridge Inc.]

Trailer Bridge Inc., a full-service, asset-light transportation provider headquartered in the U.S., today announced its move into the European market with the launch of Trailer Bridge Europe (TBE). The new business unit will be based in Frankfurt, Germany, and led by industry veteran, Jason Trubenbach.

Trailer Bridge Europe will provide end-to-end supply chain solutions for both commercial and government shippers working closely with the company’s U.S. based Governmental and International Divisions.

Together, they will leverage decades of experience to provide solutions for landside transportation and ocean shipping needs as well as warehousing solutions, freight forwarding, air transport and unique contract-specific services.

“Our growth throughout the past decade has been fueled by the needs of our customers and this expansion is no different,” said Trailer Bridge CEO Mitch Luciano. “The launch of TBE is the natural evolution of our business as we have taken on new opportunities with shippers based in that region and landed key contracts with the U.S. military for global services.”

Trubenbach joins the organization bringing with him two and a half decades of transportation experience including 20 years with the United States Army, responsible for mobility policy and transportation planning and deployment. A large portion of his career has been spent working internationally where he is actively involved in industry associations supporting strong alliances in the global transportation and logistics sector. He currently serves as the European & African Regional President for the National Defense Transportation Association and as the Board Secretary for the American German Business Club – Frankfurt.

“I am excited to partner with Jason and entire team to launch Trailer Bridge Europe – it has been a project a year in the making,” said Chris Goss, Vice President of Government and Projects at Trailer Bridge. “Our combined experience puts us at the utmost advantage to serve our customers with not only creative and cost-effective supply chain solutions but to do so in a way that prioritizes personalized service.”

Earlier this year, Trailer Bridge was one of 29 businesses awarded the Port Operations and Related Transportation Services (PORTS) Contract by United States Transportation Command (USTRANSCOM) to provide commercial port operations and transportation services in locations outside the continental U.S. (OCONUS). Of the businesses included in the multi-award contract only 12 were based in the U.S.

Trailer Bridge was founded in 1991 by industry pioneer Malcom McLean to serve the Caribbean market and has since expanded to be a full-service, asset-light logistics solution provider headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida. In recent years, the company has expanded its suite of solutions to include a Government Division solely focused on handling the movement of military freight, dedicated intermodal and international shipping teams, and signed long-term lease agreements with both the Jacksonville Port Authority and Puerto Rico Ports Authority signaling its continued commitment to providing consistent weekly ocean service to the island.

Learn more about the company at TrailerBridge.com.