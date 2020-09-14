TOTE Maritime Alaska Celebrates 45 Years of Service

09-14-2020

TOTE Maritime Alaska (“TOTE Alaska”), an affiliate of TOTE, LLC (“TOTE”), celebrates the 45th anniversary of its inaugural sailing between Washington and Alaska. This anniversary represents nearly half a century of dedicated service between the Lower 48 and the communities of the Last Frontier.

“TOTE Alaska has a proud history of serving the people and communities of Alaska,” said TOTE Alaska President Grace Greene. “Driven by a commitment to excellence, we have consistently worked to deliver on our promise of dedicated, reliable service no matter how challenging the times.”

TOTE Alaska’s inaugural voyage was made by S.S. Great Land to the Port of Anchorage on September 10, 1975, carrying up to 386 trailers and 126 vehicles at a cruising speed of 22 knots. Since then, TOTE has continued to find new ways to serve its customers and the Alaskan region.

In 2003, the company introduced its built-for-Alaska Orca Class vessels M.V. Midnight Sun and M.V. North Star, which have more carrying capacity and a faster cruising speed. TOTE Alaska is now converting its fleet to liquefied natural gas power, bringing the world’s most advanced, environmentally friendly technology to Alaska.

Long time Northwest Seaport Alliance partners share why they are excited to celebrate this anniversary.

“Since its very first sailing in 1975, TOTE Maritime Alaska has continued to focus on providing year-round, reliable service to Alaska—keeping a key supply chain open during even the most challenging times,” said John McCarthy, Port of Tacoma commission president and co-chair of The Northwest Seaport Alliance. “Their dedication to customer service has allowed them to grow over time—repeatedly outgrowing cargo terminals, but never abandoning their commitment to the Pacific Northwest for 45 years.”

“TOTE was the first marine cargo facility in the Pacific Northwest to retrofit its cargo-handling equipment and to introduce shore power to reduce its air emissions. It was also the first to deploy rain gardens to manage stormwater. We are fortunate to have them as a partner in Washington state,” said Peter Steinbrueck, Port of Seattle commission president and co-chair of The Northwest Seaport Alliance. “Through these proactive environmental initiatives, TOTE Maritime Alaska’s commitment to the communities they serve remains a key value today as it looks for ways to be a good neighbor.”

To commemorate the anniversary throughout September, TOTE Alaska has created a section on its website for customers and communities to learn more about the company’s history and the important role it has played in connecting the Lower 48 to the Last Frontier. The site includes an interactive timeline, new videos featuring information about the company, employee testimonials, and more details on the way TOTE continues to serve its customers, employees, and community.

“TOTE Alaska looks forward to building on our long record of success and to leveraging the innovation of our vessels and other assets to continue providing the dedicated, reliable service that our customers have come to expect,” added Greene.

