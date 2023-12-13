Torqeedo Participates in Innovative ‘Smart & Green Ship’ Research Project

[By: Torqeedo]

Torqeedo provides drive system for ‘Smart & Green Ship’ project, the joint research project of the University of Duisburg-Essen (UDE) and the Development Centre for Ship Technology and Transport Systems e. V. (DST). The aim of the project is to research various combinations of automation and emission-free drive systems in order to advance autonomous driving in inland shipping.The maritime test platform will be built by the Feller Yachting shipyard and will be equipped with four Deep Blue Battery 80s and twin Deep Blue 50i engines from Torqeedo. The newly designed test platform is due to be handed over to the project partners in September 2024, followed by a one-year test phase.

Torqeedo GmbH, the market leader for electric mobility on water, today announces its participation in the 'Smart & Green Ship' joint research project of the University of Duisburg-Essen (UDE) and the Development Centre for Ship Technology and Transport Systems e. V. (DST). The project aims to significantly advance fully autonomous navigation in inland waterways by researching various combinations of automation and emission-free drive systems. The construction of the 15-meter-long highly efficient test platform is being undertaken by the Feller Yachting shipyard in North Rhine-Westphalia.

“We at Torqeedo are pleased to be involved in the development of the "Smart & Green Ship" and thus support the UDE and the DST in developing a future-oriented solution for the shortage of skilled workers and promoting the use of environmentally friendly propulsion solutions in inland navigation. With our holistic approach, we provide individual system solutions to electrify marine fleets," says Fabian Bez, CEO of Torqeedo.

Many experts believe that autonomous vessels will be the first vehicles on the planet to achieve Level-5, or full autonomy, as autonomous vessels face different challenges from self-driving cars. Boats and ships on inland waterways tend to travel at relatively slow speeds, and there is less vehicular and human traffic to contend with. In addition, many inland vessels travel a fairly fixed route, which can make navigation easier than on land.

Fully automated river shipping paves the way for a more environmentally friendly future for inland vessels

The project focuses on the development of a test platform: an inland vessel with a catamaran hull that will be able to transport people as well as goods in the future. The two floats of the test platform, which carry the hull above the water, are equipped with solar panels to keep the vehicle operational without any other source of energy while it is docked in the harbor. The test vessel’s electric drive system consists of twin 50 kW Deep Blue motors powered by four Deep Blue Battery 80s installed in the stern of the ship.

"The modular design of the propulsion system and the hull makes it easy to retrofit additional green energy sources in the future, such as a fuel cell or generator powered by sustainable liquid fuels," explains Uwe Feller from Feller Yachting. "The ship will also be equipped with all the necessary technical components to enable completely autonomous cruising - including lock passages as well as mooring and casting off maneuvers."

The 'Smart & Green Ship' is expected to be handed over to the project partners by Feller Yachting in September 2024, when it will then enter a one-year test phase in the Dortmund-Ems Canal.