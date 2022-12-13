TORM Signs Up for Digital Service

MAN Energy Solutions has announced that it has won a contract from Danish shipping company, TORM, to deliver its PrimeServ Assist digital service to 31 vessels in the TORM fleet.

“Enabling immediate support to our crews is of highest priority in the digitalisation process TORM is presently engaged in. Digital Service will open the possibility of optimising the main engine performance, not only once a month but continuously, which eventually will lead to reduced CO2 emissions,” said Per S. Mølris, Head of Technical Decarbonization at TORM.

Stig Holm, Head of Marine & Power Digital Denmark, said: “This is yet another significant order that we have concluded within the digital sphere and which will contribute significantly to the further development of our services to the maritime industry. TORM has, over many decades, been a valuable customer for MAN Energy Solutions and the signing of this agreement just emphasises our close cooperation.”

