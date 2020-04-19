Thun Tankers Takes Delivery of Fourth L-Class Vessel

By The Maritime Executive 04-19-2020 12:00:44

On April 16, Thun Tankers took delivery of the 18,650-deadweight product tanker Thun Liffey.

This L-class vessel is the fourth in a series of five resource efficient, high quality tankers built by China Merchants Jinling Shipyard Dingheng CO Ltd in China. The L-class series have been designed and developed in-house, using the Erik Thun group’s long experience of building sustainable, high quality vessels. Focus on environmental care, new regulations and customers’ needs has been key in the design and building process of this vessel type.

Erik Thun Group and Thun Tankers would like to specifically thank the vessel's crew, the team in MF Shipping Group and the yard for their efforts to complete and successfully deliver the Thun Liffey. The new tanker will enter into the Gothia Tanker Alliance network with crewing and technical management done by MF Shipping Group.

