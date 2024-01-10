Thordon Bearings Appoints Bruntons Propellers as Authorized Distributor

[By: Thordon Bearings]

Leading water-lubricated and grease-free seals and bearings pioneer Thordon Bearings has appointed one of world’s most well-known propeller manufacturers as its new distributor for the UK and Ireland region.

Bruntons Propellers will represent Thordon Bearings across the countries from the 1st of January, 2024.

The propeller manufacturer will market, supply and service Thordon’s entire marine portfolio of propeller shaft bearings and seals. There is also provision for Bruntons to promote and service Thordon’s products in other market segments.

Neil McDonald, Thordon Bearings’ Regional Manager, Northern Europe & Africa, said: “We are delighted Bruntons has agreed to represent Thordon Bearings in this important geographical market. Bruntons is a well-known and established brand, with a prestigious heritage spanning more than 100 years. The company, part of the Langham Group, which includes Stone Marine and Tridan Engineering, also has the capability to machine and service bearings and seals on-site.”

A unique arrangement among Thordon’s global network of authorized distributors, it is anticipated that Bruntons will provide greater exposure across a number of market sectors in the UK and Ireland, leveraging Thordon products with major system integrators, systems suppliers, ship owners and shipyards.

Bruntons’ Director, Jonathan Shaw, explained that “the merchant maritime and defence sectors will be the main focus areas, but the agreement allows us to diversify into new industrial and pump markets. With our technical know-how and CNC machining technology, we can offer a wide range of professional sales and engineering services. We plan to have the Thordon inventory in place soon for quick turn-around delivery.”

While the UK’s defence sector has for decades been a significant proponent of water-lubricated bearings and seals due to their low noise and vibration signature, Thordon Bearings is seeing more and more UK-flagged merchant vessels look to the technology to meet existing and future environmental regulations.

“We hope soon to be in a position to announce the first order under this new agreement in coming weeks,” said McDonald. “There are a number of opportunities with new and existing customers throughout the region, since Bruntons can now offer complete propeller shaft lines with a Thordon seal and bearing package.”

A pioneer in the development of elastomer technology, Canada-headquartered Thordon has more 35 years’ experience designing, manufacturing, and installing robust, long-lasting marine bearings and seals that operate without the need for oil or grease.

The company’s marine portfolio includes the award-winning COMPAC seawater-lubricated propeller shaft bearing (the industry leader in zero environmental impact bearings); the award-winning TG100 shaft seal; the award-winning grease free deck and rudder bearing system ThorPlas-Blue; and the new and revolutionary sterntube-less propeller shaft system design, T-BOSS.