Thome Group Wins 2019 Environmental Award

L-R Edwin Lampert, Head of Content for Riviera Maritime Media, presenting the Environment award to Atul Vatsa, Thome's VP of Compliance & Marine Safety.

By The Maritime Executive 2019-11-27 16:23:51

The Thome Group is delighted to announce that it has won Tanker Shipping & Trade’s 2019 Environmental Award which was presented to Capt. Atul Vatsa, Thome Group’s VP of Compliance & Marine Safety and Sean Hutchings, COO of the Group’s Bulker Division, during a gala dinner held in London on November 26.



The award recognized “the company, individual or institution that had found a solution to an environmental challenge or problem within the tanker industry.”



The adjudicating panel of industry experts were impressed with Thome’s implementation of a mobile based application called NAU that was designed to monitor the performance of its entire managed fleet. The app includes an ‘Environment’ module that covers daily monitoring of the accumulation and disposal of machinery space bilges and sludge on board across all managed vessels and alerts the vessel managers when there is excessive build-up beyond set benchmarks.

Commenting on the award win Olav Nortun, Thome Group CEO, said: “NAU compliments Thome’s zero tolerance policy to marine and environmental contamination and acts as the company’s automated whistle blower keeping the interests of the company, its ship owners and stake holders intact, acting as an early warning system to any potential risks which could lead to system failure, human errors, etc. I am so pleased that our environmental commitment has been recognised by the industry and would like to thank those people who voted for us.”

