Thenamaris Installs Starlink Internet Solution within Marlink Network

Leading ship owning and shipmanagement company will evaluate high throughput, low latency solution for business and crew internet access onboard its diverse fleet.

[By: Marlink]

Marlink, the smart network and digital solutions company will support shipmanager Thenamaris in its digital business transformation with the integration of Starlink within its smart hybrid network.

Thenamaris is an existing user of Marlink’s high throughput Sealink VSAT with L-Band backup in part of its fleet and plans to add new LEO services – to provide an additional layer of capability onboard its vessels – a concept Marlink has created as a next generation solution. Sealink NextGen combines GEO VSAT and MSS back-up with customers’ required mix of LEO or MEO connectivity, 5G and digital solutions, all controlled and managed via Marlink’s Xchange platform.

This combination will provide Thenamaris with a blended network spanning guaranteed bandwidth and best effort services across multiple channels. The result will be an enhanced user experience for crews and shore management teams, with a hybrid approach leveraging advanced software tools.

Designed to meet the next generation of user demand, the combined digital solutions take advantage of software-defined routeing, with applications assigned channels and priority for seamless delivery of data. Marlink will also provision network performance management tools to ensure that vessel managers have visibility on the fleet at all times.

Thenamaris Group is a global manager of a high-specification, modern ocean-going fleet, of a total of 88 vessels, including 50 crude oil and products tankers, 23 bulk carriers and containerships as well as seven LNG carriers and eight LPG carriers.



Thenamaris operates, maintains, crews and trade its principals’ vessels worldwide, ensuring consistently high standards across integrated ship management services, covering commercial, technical, safety and quality and crewing aspects of its diversified portfolio.

“The success of Thenamaris is a testament to our philosophy that safety and quality permeate every aspect of our operations, and that every member of our team is a trusted partner,” said George Tsivgoulis, Electrical Supervisor, Thenamaris. “To be a leader in commercial and technical ship management requires us to constantly be exploring new ways and utilizing cutting-edge technology, to improve efficiency and enhance life onboard ship. It is believed that Marlink’s hybrid approach, now incorporating Starlink, will enable us to achieve these objectives. This belief drives the decision to test the new SATCOM architecture.”

“Marlink continues to play a key role in helping industry leaders like Thenamaris take the next steps on their digital journey and accrue the benefits of new technology to support that transformation,” said Tore Morten Olsen, President, Maritime, Marlink. “We see Sealink NextGen as key to helping vessel operators and managers unlock the benefits of digitalisation and improve connectivity for their crews.”

