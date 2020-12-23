The X10 Titan – A Game-Changer For Shipowners And Shipyards

By The Maritime Executive 12-22-2020 09:54:26

The new X10 TITAN range from ATLAS Incinerators will save shipowners and shipyards money while shrinking their environmental footprint

For decades it has been customary to use steam, electricity or thermal oil to heat sludge oil prior to its incineration. ATLAS Incinerators’ new X10 TITAN range, launched with the new X610 TITAN, means that is all history.

Without compromising on the high quality of the ATLAS incinerators, the new X10 TITAN range has been designed to incinerate sludge oil and simultaneously burn solid waste while consuming an absolute minimum of energy onboard ship.

While there is a significant improvement in the X10 TITAN’s combustion specifications, the real game changer is that the sludge oil does not have to be heated prior to being burnt, which means that the incinerator consumes an absolute minimum of energy.

Moreover, the new design offers significant savings for both shipyards and shipowners alike.

According to Lars M. Lund-Jacobsen, General Manager Sales at ATLAS Incinerators, this is down to the application of the latest incineration technology and a new oil burner developed by ATLAS Incinerators.

“We’ve simplified and streamlined the entire incineration process,” says Lund-Jacobsen. “Several of the operations that occur in conventional incinerators have been eliminated altogether from the X10 TITAN series.”

In conventional incinerators, the incineration process has several stages. First, oil sludge and water are pumped from the vessel’s storage tank into a settling tank, which heats the content and lets it settle to separate the oil and water. The water is then drained and the sludge is pumped on to a sludge tank, which is heated before pumping the oil sludge on to the incinerator.

In an X10 TITAN incinerator, this process is vastly simplified. First, the oil sludge and water are pumped from the storage tank into ATLAS Incinerators’ sludge oil mixing tank. Then the incinerator starts up and the contents are pumped into the incinerator.

“What makes the X10 TITAN unique is that sludge oil is pumped directly from the sludge oil mixing tank to the oil burner without having to heat the sludge oil first,” says Lund-Jacobsen.

“That means there’s no need to use steam, electricity or thermal oil to heat the system.”

This translates into potentially significant savings for shipyards. There is no longer a need for heating elements or a control system, nor for several metres worth of piping, regulators or ball valves in the case of steam. Not only does this save on equipment costs, it also saves on time costs, because installation becomes faster and much simpler.

The X10 TITAN also makes a positive contribution to decarbonisation. Because the sludge oil is no longer heated, the auxiliary engines emit less carbon and carbon dioxide into the atmosphere, helping shipowners and shipyards to shrink their environmental footprint.

In fact, the X10 TITAN has become the most eco-friendly incinerator on the market for ships.

ATLAS Incinerators has managed to achieve this thanks to the combi oil burner that it has developed, which makes it possible to burn sludge oil without preheating it first. The incinerators available on the market have separate sludge oil burners and diesel oil burners, whereas the X10 TITAN has only one burner.

Paw Houmann-Poulsen Area Sales Manager at ATLAS Incinerators further explain “Fewer components are required, so the incinerator costs less.” “This also means savings on maintenance costs. Not only that, but the space that is freed up from equipment and spare parts can be used to increase the payload.”

The control system on the X10 TITAN has also been upgraded to offer the latest in HMI technology, and the specifications of the X610 offer significant improvements compared with the ATLAS 600.

The X610, the first in the X10 TITAN series, has successfully obtained a MED-type approval certificate issued by DNV GL.

The products and services herein described in this press release are not endorsed by The Maritime Executive.