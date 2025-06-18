The Swedish Club Puts People First: Crew Wellbeing Takes Centre Stage

[By: The Swedish Club]

At its 153rd Annual General Meeting (AGM), The Swedish Club reaffirmed its commitment to crew wellbeing, placing it firmly at the core of its message. The Club underscored the need for a holistic approach to care — one that addresses not just operational excellence but the human beings who keep global trade moving.

With a record turnout, this year’s AGM underscored the industry’s growing recognition that supporting the human element at sea is critical to operational resilience and long-term success. Managing Director Thomas Nordberg addressed members with a clear message: wellbeing is no longer an add-on. “The Club’s wellbeing programme, Check Your Pulse, has evolved beyond a standalone initiative,” he said. “It is now a fundamental part of risk management, business performance, and industry responsibility. We talk a lot about operational resilience, but resilience starts with people. When we care for our people — physically, mentally, and emotionally — we reduce risk at every level.”

In 2024, the Club expanded its wellbeing efforts with a range of new resources for members and their crews. These include a practical family guide and the children's book Our Family and the Sea, currently being translated into multiple languages. Designed to support emotional connection and ease long separations, these materials address the often-overlooked social pressures of maritime life.

The AGM’s Members’ Day reflected this focus, welcoming a line-up of powerful speakers who brought diverse perspectives on mental health and resilience at sea:

Simon Grainge, CEO of ISWAN, opened the event by sharing how his organisation responds to hundreds of seafarer distress calls each month.

Tim Ponath, CEO of NSB Group, offered insights into how shipowners can take active responsibility for crew mental health.

Captain Ann Pletschke moved the room with honest, lived experience from her time onboard, shedding light on the emotional realities of life at sea.

In the second half, Professor Neil Greenberg of King’s College London and Charles Watkins, CEO of MHSS, explored how to create resilient, psychologically safe working environments.

The day concluded with Clas Malmström, who delivered an engaging session blending science, leadership, and humour to bring the themes together.

The day was moderated by Phil Parry, Chairman of Spinnaker Global, whose expert facilitation helped drive thoughtful and insightful discussion from start to finish.

“The level of engagement we saw this year confirms that our industry is ready to put wellbeing at the centre,” said Nordberg. “It’s no longer a luxury — it’s a business-critical priority.”

Embedding A Culture of Care

The commitment to care that is extended to members and their crews is also embedded within the Club’s own culture and business practices. “Care at The Swedish Club is not just a service we offer — it’s a value we live by,” Nordberg added. Crew wellbeing, member engagement, and staff development were high on the AGM agenda, reflecting a deep commitment to nurturing a healthy, resilient organisation from the inside out. “People remain the engine of this industry and by embedding care into everything we do — from underwriting to wellbeing — we’re building a Club that is resilient, responsible, and fit for the future.”