The Republic of Liberia & People’s Republic of China Maritime Agreement

[By: The Liberian Registry]

The Liberian Registry, the world’s largest ship registry, is proud to announce the People’s Republic of China and the Republic of Liberia have renewed their historic partnership in a maritime agreement designed to foster strong relations between the two governments and provide significant benefits to vessels registered under the Liberian flag. The agreement was signed by Neto Zarzar Lighe Sr, Commissioner of the Liberia Maritime Authority, and Li Xiaopeng, Minister of Transport of the People’s Republic of China.

“We are pleased to reaffirm this vital agreement with the People’s Republic of China. This partnership not only provides significant advantages to our fleet but also strengthens Liberia’s cooperation with the People’s Republic of China on maritime and safety matters,” stated Alfonso Castillero, CEO of the Liberian International Ship and Corporate Registry.

Furthermore, the agreement establishes an operational channel for communication and information exchange on Port State Control (PSC) matters, alongside significant port advantages. It includes expedited customs procedures and simplified port formalities for Liberian vessels in Chinese ports and Chinese vessels in Liberian ports. Both Chinese and Liberian authorities are committed to taking all necessary measures to avoid unnecessary delays for vessels flagged by each country, enhancing the efficiency and reliability of their operations.