The Propeller Club of Port Everglades Christmas Dinner

[By: Propeller Club of Port Everglades]

The Propeller Club of Port Everglades held its annual Christmas dinner at the Lauderdale Yacht Club on Friday, December 6.

The keynote speaker addressed the industry-wide danger exemplified by the recent explosion in the Port of Miami caused by an improperly containerized electric vehicle. The blast field was 50 yards x 100 yards and as one commentator said, “The top of the container was ripped off like it was a sardine can.” https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QhalYA5Z2KY

*Not pictured: Port Everglades Propeller Club Board Members Thompson Lykes, Mick Tansey and Leo Carey, National Cargo Bureau Surveyor Warren Engles, Cape Ann Towing owner Courtney Day, Grady Marine Construction owner John Grady, International Registries Executive Brian Green, Maritime Educator Ted Davis, and Band Leader Mojo Ike.