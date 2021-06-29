The Port of Hamburg's Water Rescue Preparations

What to do if someone has fallen into the water from a dock? In order to be able to rescue a person from such a dangerous situation quickly and safely, the docks in the Port of Hamburg are equipped with safety equipment. The experts from the DLRG (German lifesaving association) explain how to use it, draw attention to dangers and give advice on the correct behavior of helpers in such emergency situations.





