The New Normal in World ECDIS Day 2021

World ECDIS Day 2021 will take place in Hamburg, Germany, on 6 October 2012. This will make the event one of the first in-person maritime events following the COVID-19 pandemic. This year’s conference will cover the ‘New Normal’ in eNavigation – how the industry is adapting to the rapid implementation of new technology and connected ships.

Some of the challenges, advantages, and new eNavigation solutions being developed will also be addressed by representatives of various industry stakeholder groups. These have enormous potential to impact shipping operations and will cover a range of subjects, including shore-based due diligence and surveillance, remote navigation audits, varying ECDIS guidelines, and cybersecurity and onboard Wi-Fi.

Jochen Rudolph, the Chairman of the WED Committee: “We are very excited to have the opportunity see our colleagues and guests face-to-face once again. Following the recent disruption, we have all see to daily life, our wider industry, and onboard operations, there is a lot to discuss around the changes we have seen in eNavigation and connected ships. Maritime data consumption, route optimisation, shore-based due diligence, and onboard safety audits are all, increasingly, interrelated.”

Hamburg looks very optimistic from the covid-19 forecast perspective, but for those who still cannot travel due to pandemic restrictions, this year World ECDIS Day organizers also plan for the additional online streaming of major workshops and panel discussions. The tickets are available online at www.world-ecdis-day.com.

WORLD ECDIS DAY was established in 2015 has become a unique international event focusing on e-navigation and digitalization in shipping. WORLD ECDIS DAY is a non-profit industry initiative and not commercially driven. Stakeholders get together in a convenient atmosphere, to exchange ideas, evaluate problems, and jointly shape visions related to e-navigation and digitalisation. The WORLD ECDIS DAY program is very intense: it consists of discussions, seminars, workshops, and test labs. The activities examine ships' safety, efficiency, voyage optimisation, and data exchange between ship and shore. Traditionally, the day is rounded off with an evening event and a special award ceremony. WED has proved itself to be the ultimate forum for leading software companies, hydrographic organisations, shipping companies, maritime-system manufacturers, and scientific institutes to meet.

We are very grateful to all our partners and media who have supported WED in 2021 - ChartWorld International, Ennoconn, Raytheon Anschütz, Siemens Energy, Hatteland Technology, Veinland, SevenCs, Anexus, NSI, and many others.



