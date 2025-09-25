The Nautical Institute Opens Up its Lüddeke Prize for Nominations

[By: The Nautical Institute]

For a number of years, The Nautical Institute has been proudly celebrating each new generation of seafarers by selecting the top emerging talents in maritime education and awarding them The Lüddeke Prize, a prestigious award made possible by the generous legacy of the late Captain Christof Ferdinand Lüddeke, FNI.

Captain Lüddeke was not only a master mariner with a distinguished sea-going career but also a globally respected author and legal expert in maritime claims. His deep belief in professional integrity, clarity of practice, and the value of education lives on through this prize. He was passionate about empowering the next generation of maritime professionals - and this award stands as a testament to that mission.

Eligible nominations have been slightly widened for 2025

To be nominated for The Lüddeke Prize candidates must be:

A student of The Nautical Institute Command Diploma Scheme

A student nominated by a member of the GlobalMET community

A student nominated by a member of the IAMI community

A student undertaking maritime or maritime-related studies at the World Maritime University

A student nominated by a recognised maritime institution not falling within the above but which has among its student population at least 10 individuals who are members of The Nautical Institute

What is the award?

FIRST PRIZE: an award of Nautical Institute books, up to a value of £1,000 GBP, for the maritime institution at which the winning student is studying or has studied. Plus £250 GBP in gift vouchers for the winning student.



JOINT SECOND PRIZE: an award of Nautical Institute books, up to a value of £500 GBP, for the maritime institutions at which each of the two runner-up students are studying or have studied. Plus £100 GBP in gift vouchers for each runner-up.

Criteria for the Award

The following criteria have been identified for each award made under The Lüddeke Prize:

Has achieved excellence in their academic or practical studies, and

Has made an active contribution to the extra-curricular activities of their institution

Nominations Procedure

Nominations should be submitted via a form displayed on the Nautical Institute website.

Nominations will be considered by a sub-committee appointed by The Nautical Institute and approved by the Institute’s Nominations Committee.

Nominations will only be accepted when endorsed by the Head of Centre, Principle or Curriculum Leader of the nominating institution.



Closing Date

Nominations must be submitted by Friday 28 November 2025.

The award winners will be announced on Monday 2 February 2026.

Click the link to make your nomination. https://www.nautinst.org/ membership/the-nautical- institute-luddeke-prize.html