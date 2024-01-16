The Maritime Standard Ship Finance & Trade Conference 2024 Program Unveiled

[By:The Maritime Standard Ship Finance and Trade Conference]

The much praised The Maritime Standard Ship Finance and Trade Conference, which was held five times before its last staging in Abu Dhabi in 2019, returns in 2024, relaunched and rebranded, at a new location in Dubai. The event, which is expected to attract over 300 attendees, will take place on the 14th February at the Taj Exotica Hotel on the Palm, in a high-quality setting that befits an event of this calibre.

Trevor Pereira, TMS Managing Director, explains: “The Ship Finance and Trade conference thrived over several years due to the tremendous support of industry professionals across the region, but was suspended during the pandemic. Now, reflecting the significant upturn in investment in shipping and maritime projects across the region, including the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar, Bahrain, Kuwait and India, it is the right time to hold it again, at a different venue, one that is conveniently located with high quality facilities that will fully meet the requirements of all participants.”

Aimed at influential decision makers and opinion formers in the shipping, ports, ship finance, maritime law, insurance, shipbroking and trade related business sectors, among others, the one- day Conference will focus on the key issues facing the region as it seeks to expand infrastructure and services to meet evolving trade needs. It will in particular assess how creative financial solutions can help unlock barriers to growth and how the maritime and financial sectors can effectively collaborate for mutual benefit. This year there will also be particularly strong coverage of green finance issues, reflecting the importance of the drive to sustainability and net zero, picking up some of the themes and challenges raised during COP28, the pivotal global climate change conference hosted by Dubai in 2023.

The overarching theme of the Ship Finance and Trade event in 2024 is “Capitalising on an Era of Sustainable Growth” and the Conference will highlight the major changes in financial markets that are taking place and what these mean for shipping and maritime. Clive Woodbridge, Conference Editor, says, “The maritime sector is beset with uncertainties on many different levels at the moment. But the industry is generally recovering well post-pandemic and there is scope for the industry and financial sectors to come together to build a platform for future growth and development that aligns with green objectives as well as commercial goals.”

The TMS Ship Finance and Trade Conference will highlight the opportunities open to finance providers and the new approaches being adopted by the industry, given fast changing market scenarios and the uncertain and volatile geopolitical context. The expectation is that attending the event will give participants an insight into the key challenges and trends but will also demonstrate how stakeholders are adopting innovative solutions to ensure a successful future.

After a keynote address by a leading industry figure, Session 1 of the Conference will look at the strategic outlook for sustainable shipping and maritime investments on a global level. This will assess the primary challenges and opportunities facing the sector and offer both the banking and ship owner perspective on funding fleet growth in future, including both newbuildings and vessel retrofits and upgrades. The session will assess the extent to which the perception of shipping is changing amongst lender banks and other financial institutions, as well as the emergence of new sources of green funding. There is a huge amount of regulatory and geopolitical uncertainty and how best to mitigate against the risks inherent in today’s markets is sure to be a core topic in this session.

After lunch, Session 2 will assess the future of shipping and maritime related investments, specifically in the Middle East and Subcontinent, assessing the financing requirements of port infrastructure developments, ship repair and refit capacity and the needs of offshore shipping markets, currently entering a growth cycle. The role of local law and insurance firms in unlocking growth opportunities will be highlighted, as will the specific issues relating to regional ship finance, including the application of the Poseidon principles and sustainability linked loan principles.

The third and final session will assess the role of financial services and tools in supporting trade facilitation and growth, and in optimising regional supply chains. This will include strategies for opening up new port gateways and coastal shipping routes, as well as the integration of ports and free zones to offer one-stop-shop support, embracing finance and other services. The significant future influence of new technology, covering AI and digital tools, will also be assessed.

Speakers will come from a wide range of industry backgrounds, and will include representatives of leading shipowners and managers, port and terminal operators, shipyards, insurers, maritime law specialists, financiers, banks, and market analysts and consultancies. All of the key players will be represented within the various panels. To view the conference programme please click here.

Registration for the conference is now open, while exciting sponsorship opportunities in connection with the event are also available. For more information, please call +971 4 380 5556 or visit the website: https://www.tms-shipfinanceandtrade.com/

The day after the Ship Finance and Trade Conference, on February 15th, TMS will stage its always popular annual Golf Day, at the world-renowned Trump course in Dubai. Many of the attendees at the Conference will be taking part in this fun and enjoyable event for all abilities, which offers plenty of scope for networking. For more information about the Golf Day please email [email protected]. As well as participation in the tournament, and the chance to win some fantastic prizes and trophies, there will be plenty of opportunities for supporters to raise their market profile through bespoke sponsorship offers.