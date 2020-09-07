The Maritime Executive Takes First Place in Feedspot's Media Rankings

By The Maritime Executive 09-07-2020 11:34:00

The Maritime Executive Magazine is now the top-ranked online maritime news source on Feedspot, a leading blog and website aggregation service.

Feedspot is an e-news media services platform providing an integrated RSS content reader, email digests, data curation and brand outreach services. It is an established presence in the RSS space, and its Android app has been available continuously since 2013.

"Our top placement in Feedspot's maritime media ranking reflects the quality of our content and our market-leading circulation," said The Maritime Executive's SVP, Brett Keil. "With 40,000 magazine subscribers and 1.2 million website visitors per month, we have the largest audience in the maritime industry. We're number one for a reason: we give our readers critical insight into the state of the maritime industry, every day of the week."

Feedspot's maritime media rankings can be found at https://blog.feedspot.com/maritime_magazines.

