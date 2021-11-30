The Global Maritime Forum Joins The Mærsk Mc-Kinney Møller Center

[By: The Global Maritime Forum]

The Global Maritime Forum (GMF) and Mærsk Mc-Kinney Møller Center for Zero Carbon Shipping signed a Partnership Agreement as a formal recognition of their joint working and commitment to a long-term collaboration around their shared mission to decarbonize the global maritime industry.

As a Knowledge Partner GMF will contribute to the Center work with in-kind resources such as extensive knowledge sharing, sparring and network activities. The partnership will also provide opportunity to collaborate and coordinate activities across the two organizations to maximize outcome and leverage each other’s strengths. The Global Maritime Forum and the Center are already working as complementary partners on several global initiatives and the partnership will provide continued opportunity to do so.

In welcoming the Global Maritime Forum to the Center, CEO Bo Cerup-Simonsen says:

“Decarbonizing shipping is a daunting task, and we have no time to lose. Teaming up with the Global Maritime Forum as a Knowledge Partner to the Center is a privilege and an opportunity for us to make sure we leverage resources effectively and accelerate this transition together. Our respective activities have the same objective but are different in nature, so we complement each other well. Through this partnership we can leverage our individual strengths, learn from each other, and effectively help accelerate the transition towards a decarbonized maritime industry. We look very much forward to the collaboration.”

Johannah Christensen, CEO of Global Maritime Forum says:

“For international shipping to decarbonize in line with the Paris Agreement's goal of limiting global warming to 1.5 degrees it will require urgent action involving all stakeholders across the maritime value chain. We look forward to working with the Mærsk Mc-Kinney Møller Center for Zero Carbon Shipping, bringing the Global Maritime Forum’s deep experience in collaborative action and our complementary skills to bear on our shared objective. We have no time to lose.”

Shipping’s road map to decarbonization

With 100.000 ships consuming around m300Tons fuel p.a. global shipping accounts for around 3% of global carbon emissions, a share that is likely to increase as other industries tackle climate emissions in the coming decades. Achieving the long-term target of decarbonization requires new fuel types and a systemic change within the industry. Shipping is a globally regulated industry, which provides an opportunity to secure broad-based industry adoption of new technology and fuels. To accelerate the development of viable technologies a coordinated effort within applied research is needed across the entire supply chain. Industry leaders play a critical role in ensuring that laboratory research is successfully matured to scalable solutions matching the needs of industry. At the same time, new legislation will be required to enable the transition towards decarbonization.

The products and services herein described in this press release are not endorsed by The Maritime Executive.