The First Fully Electric Tug Powered by Caterpillar Battery System

[By: Med Marine]

A bold new chapter is unfolding in the maritime industry as MED MARINE embarks on the construction of VoltRA—the first fully electric tugboat powered by Caterpillar’s advanced Lithium Iron Phosphate (LFP) battery system. This groundbreaking collaboration was further solidified with the signing of a Letter of Intent (LOI) between MED MARINE and Borusan Cat on June 3rd, during the Nor-Shipping 2025 exhibition in Oslo, marking a shared commitment to shaping the future of sustainable maritime solutions.

VoltRA marks the beginning of a new age that seamlessly blends cutting-edge technology with environmental responsibility and redefines the future of sustainable tugboat operations. Developed in collaboration with Borusan Cat and Caterpillar, the integrated battery system is the heart of the VoltRA series, offering a high-performance and future-focused alternative

to conventional propulsion methods. Designed with dual power sources, the tug combines the trusted reliability of diesel generators with the innovative advantages of LFP battery technology. This hybrid configuration allows for seamless transition between electric and hybrid modes, providing unmatched operational flexibility.

Beyond its environmental credentials, VoltRA is built for durability and performance. Caterpillar’s LFP battery packs are equipped with an intelligent Battery Management System (BMS) that ensures optimal temperature, voltage, and current control, minimizing maintenance while maximizing safety and efficiency throughout the vessel’s lifecycle. Set to be launched next year, the first VoltRA tugboat will pave the way for a family of five distinct models, offering bollard pulls ranging from 40 to 90 tons. From compact harbor operations to large-scale terminal support, the VoltRA series is designed to meet the wide-ranging demands of modern maritime operations, with each vessel carrying escort notation.

“VoltRA represents more than a technical achievement—it’s a clear statement about the direction our industry must take,” said Y?ld?z Bozkurt Ozcan, General Manager of MED MARINE. “As ports around the world prepare for a carbon-neutral future, MED MARINE is proud to lead this transformation by investing in smart, efficient, and environmentally responsible solutions.”

Speaking at the ceremony, Borusan Cat Marine Director Ilker Ozgur Dogruoz expressed the company’s satisfaction with its long-standing and successful partnership with Med Marine, saying: “Our primary goal is to provide our customers with the solutions they need, under any circumstances. Collaborating with Med Marine on this important project, now also featuring our new Cat Battery Systems, will mark a new milestone in our partnership. We are fully confident that this project will serve as a model for many others around the world.”

Shaped by MED MARINE’s deep-rooted expertise and forward-looking vision, VoltRA is not merely a tugboat, but a bold step toward cleaner, quieter, and more conscious maritime operations.