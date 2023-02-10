The First 2023 Logistics Global Conference was a Great Success

Kristy Guo, the founder of SGN, has managed a very successful first conference for SGN – Signature Global Network. While Kristy's next book – < The Joyful Leader In You >, is

launching by the end of March 2023. It is a great example to show Ms. Kristy's joyful leadership skills.



She started to plan this event at least ten months ago once the company was launched. It took her so much time and energy to put things together, from gathering different teams to planning every detail to turn dreams into reality. It wasn't easy at all, but she made it. It, once again, proves that "Nothing is impossible to a willing heart!" It demonstrates Kristy's goal-driven and achievement skills.



Kristy has gathered about 58 worldwide member attendees and business leaders in the logistics industry. Most have more than one to two decades of experience and are successful leaders and entrepreneurs.



On February 3rd, SGN President Kristy and SGN hosted its welcome cocktail party at the rooftop of Caravelle Ho Chi Minh. Although it was most members' first time meeting each other, Kristy

managed to make everyone feel welcome, and they had great fun together. Members dressed up in the 70s/80s style.

