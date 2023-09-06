The Alan Turing Institute Will be Sponsoring LISW For the First Time

Adam Sobey, The Alan Turing Institute's Programme Director for Data-Centric Engineering and Professor of the Maritime Engineering Group of Southampton

[By: London International Shipping Week]

Shipping Innovation, owner and organiser of London International Shipping Week, is delighted to welcome The Alan Turing Institute as a first time sponsor of London International Shipping Week (LISW).



The Institute is named in honour of Alan Turing whose pioneering work in theoretical and applied mathematics, engineering and computing is considered to have laid the foundations for modern-day data science and artificial intelligence. The Institute’s purpose is to make great leaps in data science and AI research to change the world for the better. Its goals are to advance world-class research and apply it to national and global challenges, build skills for the future by contributing to training people across sectors and career stages, and drive an informed public conversation by providing balanced and evidence-based views on data science and AI.



The Institute will be holding an ‘AI for Business Breakfast Briefing’ on 13 September from 9.30 am to 11 am to delve into the rapidly growing area of AI and how this is key for businesses in the Maritime Sector. The session will be led by Adam Sobey, Programme Director for Data-Centric Engineering and Professor of the Maritime Engineering Group of Southampton, and will discuss the core approaches to AI and Machine Learning, giving some examples of successful applications in the maritime industry. The session will be of particular interest to those making key financial decisions and will cover a wide range of methods from digital twins to large language models.

Professor Sobey said: “We are delighted to be sponsoring London International Shipping Week for the first time. Artificial Intelligence has the potential to address some key challenges facing the shipping industry, from helping reduce fuel consumption and emissions, to increasing the safety of ships. We hope that our involvement in this event will help show the positive impact that AI could have on the sector.”



Sean Moloney, co-owner of LISW23, is equally pleased with the Institute’s decision to become a sponsor: “LISW has established itself as a must-attend event in the global maritime calendar. It is significant that The Alan Turing Institute has recognised the importance of both the week and the maritime sector in general by sponsoring this year’s event.”



LISW23 will be held in the week of September 11-15, 2023 and will be host to the maritime world with hundreds of events attracting thousands of international industry decision makers into London during the week. The headline LISW23 Conference will be held on Wednesday September 13th while the LISW23 Gala Dinner will be held on Thursday September 14th



For further information and bookings please visit the website: www. londoninternationalshippingwee k.com.

