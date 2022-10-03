Thales Launches Push-to-Talk Over Satellite in Partnership with ESChat

Following the success of the ThalesLINK on Iridium Certus L-band product series, Thales expands its footprint in satellite communications providing a reliable Push-to-Talk service that operates anywhere in the world.

In partnership with ESChat, Thales is now offering Push-to-Talk (PTT) over satellite for customers worldwide. Users that have purchased ThalesLINK solutions, such as Thales MissionLINKTM or Thales VesseLINKTM 200 and 700 systems, can now access a reliable low-latency PTT solution.

The launch comes after months of rigorous beta testing and vetting by Thales’ certified official resellers, who will offer the service to customers in a variety of markets across the globe such as public safety, search and rescue, defense, utilities, mining, shipping and many more.

ThalesLINK solutions operate on the Iridium CertusTM network of 66 low earth orbit satellites that cover 100% of the globe, providing coverage anywhere in the world regardless of weather or terrain. Combining this technology with the ESChat application, Thales now provides an always-on robust Push-to-Talk service for users anytime, anywhere.

“Our partnership with ESChat was strategic to deliver a truly reliable Push-to-Talk solution. We heard market feedback about having access to a low-latency PTT service over Iridium Certus

and we are excited to deliver exactly that.” said Brian Aziz, Vice President of Satcom Solutions, Thales Defense & Security Inc.

