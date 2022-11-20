Terradepth Announces Launch of Absolute Ocean Marine Data Platform

[By: Terradepth]

AUSTIN, Texas, 15 November 2022 – Terradepth has announced the official launch of Absolute Ocean (AO), a secure easy-to-use cloud-based geospatial solution providing high-level visualization, analysis, collaboration, and management of all marine data. In addition to offering Absolute Ocean as a software-as-a-service solution, Terradepth leverages the platform to deliver its own marine survey products – including Autonomous Underwater Vehicle (AUV) data – as well as those of third-party ocean data vendors.

Terradepth, a provider of seafloor hydrographic and geophysical survey solutions, developed Absolute Ocean to deliver greater operational efficiencies in marine data delivery and collaboration. Absolute Ocean has been available in beta since early 2022 with several early adopters exercising its functionality. Currently, the solution is being used for projects ranging from environmental monitoring and construction engineering to offshore energy production and telecommunications infrastructure inspection.

“Absolute Ocean breaks open the data silos that have traditionally impeded access to, and collaboration on, vital ocean information,” said Joe Wolfel, CEO of Terradepth. “This fully integrated platform allows marine organizations to manage and archive all of their data sets in one place for enterprise-wide access and global collaboration.”

Absolute Ocean is intuitive, enabling multiple stakeholders, most of whom did not previously have easy access to this data, the ability to easily manage, view, analyze and deliver ocean geospatial information. Absolute Ocean addresses the need for a unified 3D geospatial data platform for secure enterprise-wide data sharing and visualization, as well as regulatory compliance.

“Terradepth’s Absolute Ocean revolutionizes ocean data management,” said Damon Wolfe, President of ECHO81, a premier supplier of underwater survey technology and Terradepth reseller based in Hartwell, Ga. “This easy-to-use interactive interface offers a long-needed solution to managing complex maritime data sets.”

Users can easily and securely upload geospatial data in any format into the secure cloud database directly from Absolute Ocean’s web browser interface. They can then query and visualize the data and perform geospatial analysis. Users can also generate and send hyperlinks that allow other stakeholders to see the exact view and projection on screen for easy collaboration.

A powerful geospatial engine enables users to view marine data and the base map data sets in 2D and 3D, from a variety of perspectives, scales, and viewing angles. Linear distances, profile measurements, and areas of subsurface features can be measured. Data sets can be viewed by themselves, overlaid on each other or with third party base maps, such as NOAA’s Electronic Nautical Charts (ENCs), for analysis.

For hydrographic surveying companies, the platform offers a way to differentiate themselves from competitors through more effective data delivery to their customers.

“The ability to quickly and easily analyze geospatial information helps our surveyors, data processors and project managers make more well-informed data-driven decisions, saving time and resources,” said William Jenkins, S.T. Hudson Engineers’ Vice President.

As one early adopter learned, it can also give customers near real-time access to valuable data.

“We are thrilled with how AO helps us achieve our customer’s goal of mapping the Great Lakes more quickly and efficiently and provide visualized data close to real-time,” says Derek Niles, President and Founder of Orange Force.

Terradepth has populated Absolute Ocean with thousands of publicly available data sets, including side-scan sonar, synthetic aperture sonar, magnetometer grids, multibeam bathymetry, LiDAR, and satellite imagery. Access to pre-loaded data and advanced functionality will be available through a graduated subscription pricing structure.

In addition, the platform serves as a storefront where customers can purchase commercial products from third parties, such as satellite-derived bathymetry from TCarta of Denver.

“The marine industry has been waiting for a solution like this,” said Kyle Goodrich, TCarta President & Founder. "AO gives us a secure and efficient way to instantly deliver updates, visualized files, and raw data to our clients, allowing them to view data and collaborate much more quickly than traditional practices.”

The products and services herein described in this press release are not endorsed by The Maritime Executive.