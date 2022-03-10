Ten Shipsets of SOLASAFE Screens For UAE

[By: SOLASAFE]

A series of ten offshore/harbour tugs, newly constructed in the UAE, will each be delivered to the owners with a set of 9 SOLASAFE antiglare roller sunscreens installed at the wheelhouse windows. The screens are made with silver shade film, housed in a black cassette system and Type Approved by Lloyds, ABS, DNV and RINA classification societies. When in use, they will reject 92% of the glare, 77% of the heat and 97% of the ultra-violet radiation.

John Lightfoot MBE, chairman of South Shields based Solar Solve Marine commented, “Shipyards in the United Arab Emirates are prolific builders of tugs, Platform Supply Vessels and other vessel types that are mainly employed supporting offshore rigs and platforms. It is typical to win orders to supply a series of vessels, as shipowners often order their new vessel requirements in a series. They can benefit from the economies of scale at the build stage and easier, more efficient maintenance throughout the life of the series of vessels.”

Because the consignment was for 10 shipsets and the initial enquiry was made some months before the screens were needed, the customer took advantage of Solar Solve’s offer to make a set of 9 SOLASAFE sunscreens for the first vessel and send them to the shipyard, so they could be installed to ensure they were a proper fit. It gave the option of correcting any mistakes or oversights before manufacturing the other 9 shipsets. There were no problems, so the rest of the screens were made and dispatched, as required by the customer.



