Telenor Maritime Delivers Connectivity on Board 39-Hour Long Journey

La Méridionale Girolata © La Méridionale

[By: Telenor Maritime]

Telenor Maritime has become the first provider to deliver connectivity services for passengers on board La Méridionale. The 5-year contract, signed December 2021, will provide passengers and crew with mobile and wi-fi services during their 39-hour long journey on board Girolata and Pelagos. Both ships are fitted with the Telenor Maritime Connectivity Platform, a solution that combines multiple connectivity sources and distributes the signal to on-board services.

“To give our passengers the opportunity to use their mobile devices – it is a big milestone for us”, says Luc Szczypa, La Méridionale’s Sales Director. “The impact that these services will have on the passenger experience and crew welfare will be huge”, he adds.

Indeed, even during the first off-season winter months, the use of connectivity has been well beyond expectations, and the feedback from passengers and crew has been great. Eric, a crew member of 10 years, elaborates: “My family at home is very happy that they can finally keep in touch with me. Even though it’s only during off hours, they still feel safer knowing they can reach me – and I can reach them, if something happens. It is very important for us.”

Providing satellite connectivity in a business that is prone to seasonal variations as well as Covid regulations, can be challenging. Even though the Connectivity Platform automatically chooses the most economical connectivity source, it is Telenor Maritime’s flexibility to adjust supply to demand that was a crucial factor in La Méridionale’s choice of connectivity provider. “This agile approach to connectivity was central in our consideration of on-board services. Especially now, when Covid forces us to be extremely cost-conscious, while passengers’ demands for better services keeps growing.”, says Luc.

Telenor Maritime has provided connectivity services to the ferry industry for nearly two decades and with the signing of this contract, they further strengthen their position in the Mediterranean market. However, the opportunity to provide connectivity to passengers who have up to now been completely disconnected on such a long journey, was equally as important when Jan Espen Myhren, Telenor Maritime’s Sales Manager, signed the contract with La Méridionale:

“I think it’s hard for most of us to imagine a 39-hour radio silence; being completely cut off not only from the Internet, but not even able to call or message your closest family. This is what “connecting people” is truly about. It’s so uplifting and motivating to see our vision in action.”



The products and services herein described in this press release are not endorsed by The Maritime Executive.