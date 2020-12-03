TECO2030 Hires Chief Technology Officer

By The Maritime Executive 12-02-2020 11:29:29

TECO 2030 ASA (OSE-Ticker: TECO) is pleased to announce that Arild Eiken will join the group as Chief Technology & Project Officer for the TECO 2030 Marine Fuel Cell Team.

“TECO 2030 is proud to announce that Arild Eiken will be joining our team on December 1st, 2020. Arild has the perfect background for this position, combining broad experience from various oil and gas and environmental technology companies. TECO 2030 is extremely proud of the overwhelming interest from top-qualified people in the industry to further enhance the development of our company, and Arild is a perfect example of this,” said Tore Enger, CEO of TECO 2030 ASA.

Mr. Eiken has over the past four years been instrumental in the development of hydrogen and fuel cell systems for maritime and offshore applications at HYON AS, a company which is jointly owned by NEL, Hexagon and Power Cell. Educated as a Naval Architect at NTNU Norwegian University of Science and Technology, Mr. Eiken has 21 years of experience within the maritime and offshore oil and gas industries and has held various leading technical and management positions.

Mr. Eiken assumes the position of Chief Technology & Project Officer with the overall responsibility for the TECO 2030 Marine Fuel Cell on December 1st 2020.

“I am pleased and grateful to have been given this interesting role and I look very much forward to joining the skilled team of TECO 2030 and its technical partner AVL. Together we will strongly contribute to decarbonize the maritime and offshore industries,” said Arild Eiken.

