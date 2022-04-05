TECO2030 and Narvik Hydrogen to Develop a Hydrogen Value Chain

TECO2030 has signed a letter of intent with Norwegian energy company Narvik Hydrogen to cooperate on relevant projects with the aim of developing a complete hydrogen value chain.

As part of the agreement, the two parties will discover, evaluate and participate in relevant projects. For the projects they decide to cooperate on, Narvik Hydrogen will provide green hydrogen to be used as fuel for the fuel cells developed by TECO2030.

“With the signing of the letter of intent with Narvik Hydrogen, we can supply hydrogen to our customers in the Northern Norway region in order to offer complete infrastructure hydrogen projects,” says Tore Enger, CEO of TECO2030 ASA.

“We believe that the hydrogen community stands stronger shoulder by shoulder, and collaboration is key towards achieving our common goal of a zero-emission future,” Enger adds.

“At Narvik Hydrogen we are proud to work with an ambitious partner like TECO 2030. We strongly believe in collaboration throughout the value chain to accelerate the introduction of hydrogen as an energy carrier across different sectors,” says Håvard Hjallar, CEO Narvik Hydrogen AS.

Hydrogen fuel cells are the engines of tomorrow and convert hydrogen into electricity while emitting nothing but water vapor and warm air.

Green hydrogen is hydrogen produced with renewable energy such as electricity from wind turbines and solar panels. When ships or other large applications replace their traditional combustion engines running on fossil fuels with fuel cells fueled by green hydrogen, they can become completely emissions-free.

