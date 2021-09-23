Tech Provider Q88 LLC Launches Digital Solution for Shipowners

[By: Q88 LLC]

Q88PRO is a platform that provides shipowners a faster, simpler, and more complete view of their fleet and the global tanker supply.

The Q88PRO solution provides an unprecedented view of the marketplace from a single, central access point. Data is one of the most valuable assets a business owns, and rapid access to the most out up-to-date information is the key to better decision making. With Q88PRO, you can upload and access your fleet data and positions and easily compare to the competitive environment. Our system integrates data sources, like global fixtures, and has insightful statistics so you can make better decisions. Moreover, it uses advanced analytics to track supply trends over time by analyzing data based on geographic criteria combined with vessel-specific data to deliver relevant, timely market insights.

“From the beginning, our focus was to create tools to make commercially operating vessels more efficient and profitable. I am very excited about this announcement as it continues that call to action that we are so focused on here at Q88”, Fritz Heidenreich said.

Shipowners can capitalize on the open position predictive modeling, last cargo’s view, TCE calculator and more, to anticipate conditions and better plan voyages. At the same time, updated AIS positions from multiple providers help you keep track of your fleet and competitive positions in the market with advanced search criteria. Q88’s Advanced API allows integration with your existing software that results in seamless collaboration with co-workers regardless of location.

“Q88PRO is another step forward in our journey to create tools that help turn data into meaningful information,” said Don Black, Chief Commercial Officer. “Shipowners and commercial operators have stated their interest in obtaining timely information that will make them more competitive and we are confident that Q88PRO achieves this”.

Q88 has been a maritime tech innovator for 20 years, and Q88 PRO is another example of our commitment to providing shipowners with the intelligence they need to manage the advanced industry demands.



