TeamTec Senza Ballast Water Management System Without Filter

TeamTec’s latest product release, Senza BWMS, reached a sales value of 70 MNOK in August this year only one year after the release in 2021.

“Senza has been welcomed with open arms and rapidly accepted in the market around the world. We have sold more than 50 systems of various sizes to different types of vessels and we are about to sign contracts for more says Amir Gholamshahi, Head of Sales BWMS at TeamTec.

Senza’s direct Injection concept simplifies both retrofit and new building projects along with a competitive price. Installation is significantly facilitated compared to other solutions and our customers feedback shows a high level of satisfaction, he continues.”

Senza holds the latest type approval certificates for both IMO-DNV and USCG.

