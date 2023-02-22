TDI-Brooks Awarded Sixth Wind Project USA East Coast

TDI-Brooks

TDI-Brooks last week was awarded a geophysical, geotechnical, and benthic sampling survey campaign to study seabed conditions within the project lease area and potential export cable corridors off the US East Coast. The data collected will help determine safe and responsible project design and engineering, along with identifying potential geohazards and benthic habitats. This is the sixth offshore wind project awarded to TDI-Brooks in the past 2+ years.



TDI-Brooks expects to begin the program in April and will continue through summer 2023 with two to three vessels in operation. From early Spring 2021, TDI-Brooks continues to drive forward in an emerging market performing marine site investigations for several offshore wind operators on the US East Coast. The geotechnical component along cable routes and within lease blocks consist of deploying a variety of tools, including their Feritech FT550 electric and TDI-Brooks designed pneumatic vibrocorer (pVC) systems along with their Datem Neptune 5,000 (N5K) and 3,000 (N3K) cone penetrometer test rigs (CPT). After the geotechnical vibrating, all samples are sent to the TDI-Brooks’ ISO-certified geotechnical and environmental laboratories in College Station, Texas for testing.



With each offshore wind project, the operator contracts representation from the local fishery organization to accompany the survey. This representative is onboard during the survey duration to ensure communication and coordination with the local fishermen. The fishery representation ensures the survey vessel remains clear from all fishing gear and fishing areas. In addition to a fishery presentative, a Protected Species Observer (PSO) is deployed to support industry and academic marine activities by monitoring onboard the vessel to minimize any potential impacts on species encountered.



The TDI-Brooks fleet is operated within a robust Safety Management System. All vessels are regularly vetted by client marine assurance groups and a part of the OCIMF Offshore Vessel Inspection Database (OVID). TDI-Brooks successfully installed the Starlink Maritime platform on (2) two of their research vessels RV Brooks McCall and RV Miss Emma McCall. Both vessels are currently working on the US East Coast, performing G&G surveys for offshore wind programs. More here: https://www.tdi-bi.com/tdi-brooks-adds-starlink-maritime-service-to-research-vessels

Gyre and Proteus are Vanuatu registered, fully SOLAS compliant, and serve clients globally. The TDI-Brooks fleet is operated within a robust Safety Management System and all vessels are regularly vetted by client marine assurance groups and a part of the OCIMF Offshore Vessel Inspection Database (OVID). Our field services are supplemented by high quality analytical and geotechnical laboratories in College Station, Texas.

TDI-Brooks was formed in mid-1996 by Drs. James Brooks and Bernie Bernard. Headquartered in College Station, TX, with a remote domestic office located in Houston, TX and strategically placed offices around the globe. TDI-Brooks has a staff of over over-hundred and thirty individuals, including fourteen Ph.D. level oceanographers, geochemists, biologists and geologists, hydrographers, geophysicists, mariners, cartographers, engineers, GIS and CADD specialists who perform surveys and produce deliverables of the highest quality. The company has international affiliates in Port Harcourt, Nigeria (TDI-Brooks Nigeria Ltd.) and Rio de Janeiro, Brazil (GSI-Brooks) with branch offices in Colombia (TDI-Brooks Succursal Colombia) and Mexico.

