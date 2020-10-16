T.J. Landrum Named Vice President of Marketing at Basler Electric

Basler Electric is pleased to announce the appointment of T.J. Landrum as its Vice President of Marketing. By The Maritime Executive 10-16-2020 09:55:19

T.J. brings over 20 years of marketing and business leadership experience to Basler, most recently as the Vice President of Marketing in the Gasoline Engines division for Kohler Company. Prior to joining Basler T.J. gained expertise growing and leading marketing teams for Cooper Wiring Devices as well as Eaton Electrical. He is a graduate of Purdue University with a degree in Industrial Engineering and holds an MBA from the University of Michigan.

“T.J. is an outstanding addition to the Basler team and his leadership will be integral in the development and implementation of Basler’s overall marketing plans and strategies, ensuring our continued competitive success worldwide. His experience makes him well suited to implement the global marketing direction for Basler Electric to help our growth strategies.” said Ken Rhodes, President and COO.

