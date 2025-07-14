Swire Shipping Launches New Carbon Insetting Program – ‘Voyage to Zero’

[By: Swire Shipping]

Swire Shipping, a leading shipping company in the Asia-Pacific, today announced the launch of Voyage to Zero, a carbon insetting programme that enables freight customers to reduce their Scope 3 Greenhouse Gas (GHG) emissions, leveraging GHG savings from second generation biofuels used on any Swire Shipping vessel. The programme was officially launched by Fiji’s Minister of the Environment and Climate Change, Hon. Mosese Bulitavu, at a ceremony aboard the MV Apia Chief in Suva on Friday, 11 July 2025.

Carbon insetting allows companies to reduce their carbon footprint by investing in emissions reduction or carbon removal projects within their own value chain or sector. With Voyage to Zero, freight customers can purchase and claim GHG savings from second-generation biofuel voyages (through a book and claim chain of custody model), even if their cargoes are not transported on the same vessel. Emissions savings are calculated based on comparisons with reference fossil fuels on an energy equivalent basis, using independently verified data.

Jeremy Sutton, Chief Executive Officer of Swire Shipping, said, “At Swire Shipping, we are committed to supporting the maritime industry’s journey towards net zero. The launch of Voyage to Zero, and transition to biofuel, are important steps in our decarbonisation strategy that will allow us to provide greater support to customers looking to reduce their emissions. Though the Pacific Island nations contribute the least to global emissions, they face some of the gravest consequences from climate change. By introducing greener fuels in the South Pacific, we stand united with our Pacific Island partners — sharing in their vision and determination for a resilient, thriving, and sustainable future.”

In April 2025, the company announced that three of its vessels serving the South Pacific had made the switch to B24 second-generation biofuel blends. The three vessels involved are the Apia Chief and Tonga Chief on the Pacific Weekly Express (PWX) service running direct calls from Southeast Asia to Papua New Guinea, Solomon Islands, New Caledonia and Fiji, and Kokopo Chief on the East Timor (ETS) service which provides direct service every 10 days between Singapore, Dili, Darwin and Surabaya. The vessels currently bunker B24 in Singapore enroute to the South Pacific.