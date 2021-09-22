Swan Hellenic Selects VIKAND for Multiyear Fleet Medical Management

Image courtesy of VIKAND

[By: VIKAND]

Vikand Medical Solutions, LLC—the global maritime medical operations and public health provider—has entered into a multiyear agreement with Swan Hellenic to manage all medical operations aboard its cultural expedition cruise ships. With its guests’ passion for exploring the world’s most remote areas, robust healthcare and medical services are paramount to Swan Hellenic and foundational for guest safety and peace of mind.

Andrea Zito, CEO of Swan Hellenic, comments, “Swan Hellenic is a pioneering heritage brand with a reputation for anticipating guests’ needs and exceeding their expectations. Our attention to detail is evident in every aspect of our sophisticated yet warm and informal guest experience and throughout our ships. While invisible to our clients, having VIKAND manage all the medical operations aboard our new 5-star polar PC 5 ice-class expedition vessels—SH Minerva and SH Vega—means we can be sure to provide medical protection and care of the highest standards in any eventuality.”

VIKAND medical management includes every aspect of onboard medical care to provide a protected environment for guests and crew alike, to maintain operational continuity and reduce risk. This comprehensive approach to healthcare includes medical facility operations, outbreak prevention and mitigation, emergency support, formulary and biomedical equipment management, medical staffing, and ongoing consultation.

“With new 2022 itineraries announced in July 2021, VIKAND is working closely with Swan Hellenic to ensure a safe environment that completes the many measures it employs to create unforgettable guest experiences,” explains Tom Brady, VIKAND’s Vice President of Global Partner Relationships. “VIKAND is excited to partner with Swan Hellenic, complementing the visible aspects of Swan Hellenic’s onboard and exotic destination experiences in a behind-the-scenes role with an all-encompassing focus on healthcare systems and the required human resources to provide impeccable care should the need arise.”

The products and services herein described in this press release are not endorsed by The Maritime Executive.