SVS Maritime's Fleet Set to Grow with Addition of Med Marine's MED-A25 Tug

[By: Med Marine]

MED MARINE proudly announces the launch of the MED-A2575, a tugboat meticulously crafted at Ere?li Shipyard for SVS MARITIME, part of the VERNICOS SCAFI GROUP. Having officially launched on August 5, 2024, this tugboat embodies MED MARINE’s commitment to exceptional quality in the maritime industry.

At 25 meters long and equipped with a powerful 75-ton bollard pull, the MED-A2575 is designed to meet Class FIFI-1 standards. This versatile RAmparts 2500W series tug handles a wide range of tasks, including ship maneuvering, towing, pushing, mooring, and firefighting. It also features an aft towing hook and capstan, providing additional operational flexibility.

SVS MARITIME’s choice of MED MARINE for this project underscores the robust partnership between the two companies, fueled by a shared dedication to advancing the future of maritime operations. The preference of Greek clientele for MED MARINE further underscores the company’s prestigious standing in the industry, reinforcing its role as a leading innovator in maritime solutions.

Technical specifications of the tugboat: