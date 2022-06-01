Svitzer Orders Solasolv Again for Global Use

You don’t get much bigger or better than Towage Operator SVITZER. At Solar Solve Marine we have been helping them in a small but important way for over 2 decades, by supplying their vessels with SOLASOLV products to protect the personnel and act as a navigation safety aid.

Since 1833, Svitzer has been delivering safe, reliable and cost efficient towage and marine solution services where needed. They put safety first and their customers at the heart of everything they do. Solving needs and pain points for customers, ports and marine communities is their core passion. Every day and around the clock.

SVITZER is a fully owned subsidiary of A.P. Moller – Maersk, operating as stand-alone towage and marine solutions partner in 32 countries across the globe. Solar Solve is very proud of the fact that Maersk, joint biggest container shipping company with 729 vessels, is also a long standing customer of theirs.

SVITZER advertise themselves as ‘YOUR TRUSTED TOWAGE AND MARINE SOLUTIONS PARTNER, ANYWHERE IN THE WORLD’ and we are sure it’s true. The company would not be as big and successful as it undoubtedly is, if its 4,000+ employees did not ensure their customers have always been happy.

John Lightfoot, MBE, Solar Solve’s chairman, commented, “We have the same objectives as Svitzer, including ‘Meeting Customer Needs with Tailor-Made Solutions’. We like to think that is why we are regularly approached when roller sunshades are needed for any of their 440+ vessels.”

“We are very proud that SOLASOLV products are installed on many Svitzer tugs around the globe. Just recently, Solar Solve Marine dispatched 3 shipsets of SOLASAFE roller sunscreens with Gold solar film, to Svitzer Angola. They are to be installed at the windows of SVITZER PULULU, SVITZER FIGO and SVITZER CONDA to instantly protect personnel from solar problems, when needed.”



