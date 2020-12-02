Svitzer Europe Appoints New Chief Commercial Officer

Mattias Hellström, new CCO for Svitzer Europe (image source: Svitzer).

Today, towage operator Svitzer Europe has announced that Mattias Hellström has taken up the role of Chief Commercial Officer from 1st December 2020, reporting to Svitzer Europe’s Managing Director, Lise Demant. Mattias has more than 25 years of experience in shipping and towage, and joined Svitzer Europe in 2014 as Managing Director for Scandinavia. His role expanded to cover Svitzer’s important operation in Germany in 2017.



During his time as Cluster MD, Mattias managed Svitzer Europe’s acquisition of Port Towage Nordic and its recent expansion of line handling services in Bremerhaven and towage services in Emden, Germany. He also oversaw strategic updates and upgrades to Svitzer’s 35 strong fleet of tugs in the region, and helped to spearhead Svitzer’s strategy of flexing its fleet across the ports it services in the cluster throughout Denmark, Sweden and Germany.



Before joining Svitzer, Mattias was Sweden Managing Director for MSC Mediterranean Shipping Company. He also currently sits on the Executive Committee of the European Tugowners Association and is a Board Member of the Swedish Sea Rescue Society.



Mattias previously held several regional sales and management positions for Maersk Line, ranging from Director of Customer Service and Sales for Latin America and Chief Finance Officer for Maersk Nordic and Baltic. Mattias started his career in shipping as a management trainee with Maersk, following his undergraduate degree in Economics and Trade from the University of Gothenburg.



Commenting on Mattias’ appointment, Lise Demant, Managing Director, Svitzer Europe said: "Mattias’ background, career experience and track record as Managing Director for Svitzer’s Scandinavia and Germany cluster makes him the perfect candidate to be our new Chief Commercial Officer. With a talent for stakeholder relationships and commercial development, I look forward to continue working with Mattias as part of the European management team to help us realise our growth strategy and progress strongly into 2021 and beyond."



Svitzer has already begun the search for a new Managing Director for Scandinavia and Germany.

